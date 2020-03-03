Denver, CO, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Helix Technologies, Inc, (OTCQB:HLIX) (the “Company”) the leading provider of critical infrastructure services to the legal cannabis industry, announced today that it has extended two Government Traceability contracts in New York and North Dakota, and will deploy 2 advanced patient registries and upgraded traceability services in Arkansas and New Mexico.



New York and North Dakota have chosen to extend the contract of Biotrack’ss Government Traceability software. Biotrack’s solution maintains a >99.99% uptime record, and best in class digital security features, such as being the only traceability system to deploy in the AWS FEDRAMP GOVCLOUD and to successfully complete a SOC 2 Type II Audit.

In addition, Arkansas and New Mexico also upgraded to the Biotrack advanced patient registry solution, including online application and approval, and mobile patient ID cards. These innovative solutions have reduced costs, approval time, and hassle for patients. Further, Biotrack is deploying upgrades to the New Mexico system that allows for on-site consumption, and reciprocity between states with medical cannabis programs, improving patient access.

“Delivering cutting edge systems requires fully-secure development capabilities and functionality coupled with the deployment expertise to meet the demands of the industry. In the end, this is about patient access to medication,” said Helix Technologies CEO and Executive Chairman Zachary L. Venegas. “We consider it a tremendous responsibility to ensure patients have access to medication that is safe and tested, while also protecting the integrity of patient data privacy.”

About Helix Technologies, Inc.

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is the leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix Technologies provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. While Helix provides services to the Cannabis and Hemp Industries, the Company does not deal directly with the plant or any derivative products. Helix Technologies’ products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 38 states and 8 countries and has processed over $20 billion in cannabis sales. For more information on Helix Technologies and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtechnologies.com. and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Sign up for the CannaPulse Newsletter for legislative changes, software updates and more.

Media Contact: Colt Peterson Helix Technologies, Inc. 303-324-1022 press@helixtechnologies.com IR Contact: Scott Ogur Helix Technologies, Inc. ir@helixtechnologies.com