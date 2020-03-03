MONTREAL, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (formerly known as Physinorth Acquisition Corporation Inc.) (TSXV: PHA)) (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has completed all required conditions to listing and it will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) at the opening on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 under the symbol “PHA”, following the completion of its qualifying transaction (the “Transaction”) with a group of privately-held Canadian companies, doing business as Groupe Premier Soin, as previously announced by the Corporation in its press release dated February 27, 2020 and by the Exchange in its bulletin dated February 28, 2020.



PRIVATE PLACEMENT

The Corporation is pleased to announce that it has concurrently completed, on February 28, 2020, the conversion of the 5,834,435 subscription receipts (each a “Subscription Receipt”) issued pursuant to its brokered private placement. Each holder of Subscription Receipt has received one (1) unit of the Corporation (each a “Unit”) for each Subscription Receipt held, with each Unit being comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a “Share”) and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”), each whole Warrant being exercisable at a price of $0.35 per Share for a period of twenty four (24) months following the closing date of the Transaction.

Additional information regarding the concurrent private placement is available in the press release disseminated by the Corporation on February 25, 2020, which is hereby incorporated by reference.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost

Vice-President, Business Development

Premier Health of America Inc.

(formerly known as Physinorth Acquisition Corporation Inc.)

jrp@capepartners.ca / 514-581-1473

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the date of trading of the Corporation’s common shares on the Exchange and final regulatory approvals, among others, are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.