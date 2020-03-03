WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, will showcase data on its investigational program studying topical roflumilast cream (ARQ-151) in patients with chronic plaque psoriasis at the 2020 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Denver, CO, on March 20-24, 2020.



“We are delighted to participate in the scientific exchange at this year’s AAD meeting,” said Howard Welgus, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Arcutis. “Patients and dermatologists need new and better topical treatment options that provide improved efficacy, safety and tolerability for patients with plaque psoriasis. We look forward to sharing data that demonstrate how topical roflumilast cream could, if approved, provide a once daily treatment option that effectively addresses the current challenges of treating plaque psoriasis with topical therapies."

Title: ARQ-151, Roflumilast Cream, Significantly Improves Chronic Plaque Psoriasis in Phase 2b Study

Session: S027 - Late-breaking Research: Clinical Trials

Presenter: Dr. Linda Stein Gold, Director of Dermatology Clinical Research and Division Head of Dermatology at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan

Date: Saturday, March 21, 9:00 – 9:10 a.m. MT

Location: Bellco Theatre 2

In addition, results from the Phase 1/2a study of topical roflumilast cream in chronic plaque psoriasis have been accepted for an e-poster presentation.

Title: ARQ-151, Roflumilast Cream, Improved Psoriasis in Phase 2a Study

Abstract/poster number: 15309

Date: ePosters will be presented Friday, March 20 - Sunday, March 22, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. MT

About Topical Roflumilast Cream (ARQ-151)

Topical roflumilast cream (ARQ-151) is a topical cream formulation containing roflumilast, a PDE4 inhibitor, that Arcutis is developing to treat plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis. PDE4 is an intracellular enzyme that regulates pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory cytokine production and cell proliferation. Roflumilast was approved by the FDA for systemic treatment to reduce risk of exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2011, and has shown greater potency based on IC50 values (a non-clinical measure of a drug's potency) than other PDE4 inhibitors.



About Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.

Arcutis is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. Arcutis exploits recent innovations in inflammation and immunology to develop potential best-in-class therapies against validated biological targets, leveraging our deep development, formulation and commercialization expertise to bring to market novel dermatology treatments, while maximizing our probability of technical success and financial resources. Arcutis is currently developing three novel compounds (topical roflumilast cream (ARQ-151), topical roflumilast foam (ARQ-154) and ARQ-252) for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema. For more information, please visit www.arcutis.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Contact:

John W. Smither

Chief Financial Officer

jsmither@arcutis.com

Investors and Media:

Heather Rowe Armstrong

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

harmstrong@arcutis.com

805-418-5006, Ext. 740