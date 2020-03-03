WEST PALM BEACH, FL, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Surgical Corp. (OTCQB: OZSCD), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), today announces that Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (“PCTI”), has submitted a bid for the power electronics equipment for the manufacture of a medium tactical directed energy weapon (DEW). The bid was submitted to a major European battery manufacturer with over 4,000 employees operating in over 15 countries. The state-of-the-art weapon in question utilizes highly focused energy including laser and particle beams to disrupt targets. The directed energy weapon industry is expected to grow from $6.8 billion in 2016 to $24 billion by 2021 according to MarketsandMarketsTM. PCTI expects to receive a response within the next 30 to 60 days. In management’s opinion, based on the interactions with the battery manufacturer, management believes that it has a high likelihood of receiving a purchase order. Additionally, the battery manufacturer has conveyed to PCTI that if selected and upon successful completion of this potential order there would most likely be follow on orders as well.



PCTI has a diversified client base across different continents and different industries. This bid is only one example of this diversity and the company’s ability to do business globally across different countries and industries.

For more information on PCTI please follow on the link, www.pcti.com

Please be aware our social media accounts that can be used from time to time for additional material events.

https://twitter.com/power_conv_tech

https://www.facebook.com/PowerConversionTech

About Ozop Surgical Corp.

Ozop Surgical, Corp. (www.ozopsurgical.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes innovative endoscopic instruments, surgical implants, instrumentation, devices and related technologies, focused on spine, neurological and pain management procedures and specialties. Our focus is on economically disrupting the market with clinically equivalent or superior existing and new products resulting in immediate and significant savings for providers, payors and consumers.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc (www.pcti.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, the Company’s mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with a standard of continued innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”

Investor Relations

John@thewaypointrefinery.com

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC

www.thewaypointrefinery.com