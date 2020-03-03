SHENZHEN, China, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a leading provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retails, today announced its cooperation with Baidu Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU) and Beijing ZMT Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“ZMT Network Technology”), for Taoping Smart Cloud API to integrate with the two companies’ advertising platforms, Baidu Juping and ZMT Smart Screen.



Taoping Smart Cloud Platform has implemented the latest Real-Time Bidding (“RTB”) technology. RTB is a means by which advertising inventory is bought and sold on a per-impression basis, via programmatic instantaneous auction, similar to financial markets. With RTB, advertising buyers bid on an impression and, if the bid is won, the buyer's ad is instantly displayed on the publisher's site. After building API integration with third-party Demand-side platforms (“DSP”) and Ad Exchange (“ADX”) platforms, Taoping Smart Cloud can enable real-time advertising requests, real-time data monitoring, real-time display, and targeted advertising in Taoping Network for advertisers from these online platforms. Online ads from such DSP and ADX platforms thus can be displayed programmatically and in real-time across Taoping network of dedicated smart screens and third party outdoor screens placed at scenes of high people traffic, not only increasing utilization of such display screens, but also extending the reach of Internet and generating additional impressions and Internet traffic to online sites. Taoping API connections are well welcomed in the market place. At present, Taoping Smart Cloud has completed API integration with Baidu Juping, ZMT Smart Screen and several other heavy-weight DSP and ADX platforms.

“Technology-empowered advertising platforms are now the new engines of growth for outdoor advertising,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP. “By connecting with third-party DSP and ADX platforms and using our advanced RTB technology, traditional outdoor media now can also offer advertisers programmatic and real-time advertising experience. We believe such API connections will on one hand benefit our city partners and screen owners with higher utilization of display screens and better profitability, and on the other hand benefit all collaborating DSP and ADX platforms and online sites with a complementary and cheaper source of Internet traffic. As such, we believe we are providing a more effective way of targeted advertising for brands, and will gain more partners, customers and market share.”

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc.) (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals and solutions for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Taoping Inc., and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Taoping Inc.

Chang Qiu

Email: chang_qiu@taoping.cn

http://www.taop.com/

or

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: taop@dgipl.com