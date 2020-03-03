CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueRock Therapeutics, LP today announced the addition of Seth Ettenberg, Ph.D. to the company’s senior leadership team. In his role as Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Ettenberg will oversee BlueRock’s research and discovery efforts, focused on the application and expansion of BlueRock’s cell+gene platform to the creation of engineered cellular medicines.



“We are thrilled to have Seth join our team. He brings deep domain expertise in cell therapy and a track record of building and leading high-performance teams in both large pharma and start-up biotech companies,” said Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D., President and CEO, BlueRock Therapeutics. “He is an accomplished discovery scientist with a true entrepreneurial spirit. I look forward to working closely with him to advance BlueRock’s mission to create a new class of authentic cellular medicines to reverse devastating diseases for patients in need.”

“I believe that BlueRock’s cell+gene platform will be truly transformational to the industry and of genuine benefit to patients,” said Dr. Ettenberg. “Having spent my career advancing disruptive technologies, I am very excited to be joining the team to help realize the full potential of the platform and advance a new wave of therapeutic cellular medicine.”

Prior to joining BlueRock, Dr. Ettenberg was a founding member of the Unum Therapeutics team, where he served as Chief Scientific Officer. In this role, Dr. Ettenberg built and led teams across the organization that brought several novel cellular therapies from invention to clinical testing. Prior to that, Dr. Ettenberg headed the Cambridge Site of Novartis’ Oncology Biotherapeutics, leading strategy, innovation, and implementation of drug development projects of Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research (NIBR). He also previously served as a Project Leader and Senior Research Scientist at CuraGen.

About BlueRock Therapeutics

BlueRock Therapeutics, a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, is a leading engineered cell therapy company with a mission to develop regenerative medicines for intractable diseases. BlueRock Therapeutics’ cell+gene platform harnesses the power of cells for new medicines across neurology, cardiology and immunology indications. BlueRock Therapeutics’ cell differentiation technology recapitulates the cell’s developmental biology to produce authentic cell therapies, which are further engineered for additional function. Utilizing these cell therapies to replace damaged or degenerated tissue brings the potential to restore or regenerate lost function. BlueRock’s culture is defined by scientific innovation, highest ethical standards and an urgency to bring transformative treatments to all who would benefit. For more information, visit www.bluerocktx.com .