SALT LAKE CITY, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a diversified software and intelligent energy services company today announced the shipment of it intelligent switchgear to support the new US Embassy located in Beirut, Lebanon and that its fiscal year to date revenues through February 29, 2020 exceeded $3.6 Million.

CleanSpark’s Chief Executive Officer, Zach Bradford stated “We have achieved significant progress this quarter on meeting our stated objective to increase our revenue. Our current fiscal year-to-date revenues of $3.6 million represent an increase of 467% over the same fiscal period in 2018. We believe we are on track to meet our projected revenue of $10 million for our 2020 fiscal year and achieve our corporate goal of profitability by the end of this calendar year.”

Mr. Bradford continued, “These revenues include several significant orders including the shipment of the final components of an intelligent switchgear order, fulfilled by CleanSpark’s Critical Power Division, for final delivery to the new US Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon.”

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark a software and services company which offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and innovative strategy and design services. The Company provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment. Our product and services consist of intelligent energy controls, microgrid modeling software, and innovation consulting services in design, technology, and business process methodologies to help transform and grow businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements:

