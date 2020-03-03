FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced an enhancement to Loan Manager , an end-to-end loan servicing platform designed to help banks digitally transform loan servicing and collections.



Beginning with limited availability in March and widely available in the second quarter of 2020, the new feature enables loan servicing organizations to have immediate visibility into loan balances and transactions. Previously, these organizations had to wait for a consumer’s loan transaction to post overnight.

“The ability to have consumers’ auto loan transactions posted in real-time and reflected in the lender’s system is critical to avoiding preventable customer service issues, such as if a customer is in danger of getting their car repossessed or being assessed fees or other charges,” said Jeff Higdon, portfolio leader for financial industry solutions at Conduent. “The lender also benefits from greater customer satisfaction as well as an improvement in collections and a reduction in operating costs.”

Conduent hosts more than 12 million consumer loans and leases and manages more than $120 billion in consumer loan assets, helping lending clients enhance the customer experience.

“We are committed to offering an industry-leading, digital loan servicing platform – and this new capability is part of that strategy and investment,” said Dharma Rajagopalan, Global Head, Business Operations Solutions, Conduent. “We look forward to providing our clients with even more functionality and automation as we integrate our solution with leading providers across the value chain.”

Conduent’s Loan Manager is flexible, scalable and customizable to the loan servicing organization’s operating processes and needs. The solution enables organizations to conveniently, safely and securely access the most up-to-date borrower information in one single view, with a single login. It also helps to increase first contact resolution rates which improves the customer experience.

Conduent will be showcasing the new capability and other Loan Manager Solutions at Auto Finance Accelerate, taking place March 9-11, 2020 at the Omni San Diego. More information is available here .

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com .

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com . For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent , http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent .

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.