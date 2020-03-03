Pune, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart elevators market size is projected to reach USD 39.78 billion by 2026. The increasing use of concepts such as the IoT and AI will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a published report, titled “Smart Elevator Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Setup (New Deployment, Modernization and Maintenance), By Installation (Low & Mid Rise and High Rise), By Carriage (Passenger and Freight), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 16.23 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Smart elevators possess the ability to operate in an efficient manner, with regard to the total energy as well as costs associated with them. The properties of smart elevators such as low energy consumption and faster operations will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies, coupled with their efforts to develop newer products, will contribute to the growing demand for the product across the world. The increasing use of concepts such as the IoT and AI have opened up a huge potential for the companies operating in this market.



To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/smart-elevator-market-102369





The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart elevators market. It highlights the latest product launches and labels major innovations in the market. In addition to this, it states the impact of these products on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. In May 2019, Prescient announced a collaboration with KONE to develop a flly automated smart building. The company plans to launch this product in North America. Prescient’s collaboration with Kone will not only help the company grow but will also have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.



Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-elevator-market-102369





North America Holds Highest Smart Elevators Market Share; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies Will Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America currently holds a dominant market share, owing to the presence of several large scale companies in several countries across this region. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 5.76 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. besides North America, the market in Europe and Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth driven by the increasing efforts to produce cost-effective products.

List of the leading companies that are operating in the global smart elevators market are:

KONE CORPORATION (Headquarter: Finland)

Otis Elevator Company (Headquarter: USA)

Schindler (Headquarter: Switzerland)

thyssenkrupp Elevator Technology (Headquarter: - Germany)

Hitachi Ltd. (Headquarter: - Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Headquarter: - Japan)

Bosch Security Systems (Headquarter: - United States)

Fujitec Co. Ltd. (Headquarter: - Hikone)

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (Headquarter: - Japan)

Industry Developments:

December, 2018: - KONE completed the acquisition of Eltec Elevator Ltd. with a bid to establishing formidable stand in the market.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/smart-elevator-market-102369





Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Smart Elevators Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Setup (Value) New Deployment Modernization Maintenance Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Installation (Value) Low & Mid Rise High Rise Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Carriage (Value) Passenger Freight Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Residential Commercial Industrial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Continued..!!!





Request for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-elevator-market-102369





(Have a Look at Reports Trending in Machinery & Equipment Industry)



Browse Related Reports:

Elevator and Escalator Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walk Ways), By Service (Maintenance & Repair, New Installation, Modernization), By Technology (Electric lifts, Hydraulic lifts, Escalators), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructure) and Geography Forecast till 2025

IoT in Elevator Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Components (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Predictive Maintenance & Remote Monitoring), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Service Robotics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Personal Robots and Professional Robots), By Application (Domestic and Industrial/ Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Semiconductor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Components (Memory Devices, Logic Devices, Analog IC, MPU, Discrete Power Devices, MCU, Sensors and Others), By Application (Networking & Communications, Data Processing, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Government) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Front-end Equipment, Back-end Equipment), By Dimension (2D, 2.5D, 3D), By Application (Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry, Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing, Test Home) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Modular Chiller Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Air-cooled modular chiller, Water-cooled modular chiller), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026



Construction Equipment Rental Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Building Equipment, and Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Automatic Labelling Machine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Self Adhesive/Pressure Sensitive, Shrink Sleeves and Glue Based), By Configuration (Stand Alone and Integrated), By Industry (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Gantry Industrial Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (1-Axis, 2-Axis, 3-Axis, 4-Axis, & Others), By Application (Handling, Palletizing, Welding & Others), By Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Semiconductors & Electronics, Heavy Engineering Machinery, Aerospace & Railway, & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Machine Tools Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Conventional, CNC tools), By Product (Metal Cutting Tools, Metal Forming Tools), By Application (Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Machinery, Transport Machinery, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Modular Construction Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Permanent Modular Construction, Relocatable Modular Construction), By Application (Commercial, Healthcare, Education & Institutions, Hospitality, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Facility Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (Hard Services, Soft Services, and Others Services), By Industry (Healthcare, Government, Education, Military & Defense, Real Estate and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Chillers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Screw Chillers, Scroll Chillers, Centrifugal Chillers, and Others), By Application (Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Food and Beverages, Plastics, Rubber, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/smart-elevator-market-9628

