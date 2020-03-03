New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Steering Angle Measurement Sensor Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256467/?utm_source=GNW

6 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on global automotive steering angle measurement sensor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by integration of sensors leading to better steering control.In addition, development of portable steering wheel angle measurement sensor is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automotive steering angle measurement sensor market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automotive steering angle measurement sensor market is segmented as below:

Application:

o Electric Power Steering



o Electro-hydraulic Power Steering



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global automotive steering angle measurement sensor market growth

This study identifies development of portable steering wheel angle measurement sensor as the prime reasons driving the global automotive steering angle measurement sensor market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global automotive steering angle measurement sensor market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global automotive steering angle measurement sensor market, including some of the vendors such as Bourns Inc., DENSO CORP., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., TOKAI RIKA CO. LTD., Toyodenso Co. Ltd., Valeo SA and ZF Friedrichshafen AG .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256467/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001