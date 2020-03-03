Pasadena, CA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebeam, Inc., leading developer of innovative technology solutions for the global architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, and part of the Nemetschek Group, today announced the formation of a Australian subsidiary, Bluebeam Australia Pty Ltd., to better serve customers in a region experiencing rapid growth in civil and commercial construction.

Headquartered in Brisbane, Bluebeam Australia officially launched in January 2020. Regional Director Kelly Furtado will oversee the launch of a regional sales, marketing and services organization that will serve the ANZ market with the continued assistance of its network of resellers.

Bluebeam, Inc., founded in 2002 and headquartered in Pasadena, CA, develops innovative technology solutions that set the standard for project efficiency and collaboration for more than 1.7 million design and construction professionals worldwide. Bluebeam Australia Pty Ltd. Joins Bluebeam, Inc. in the United States, Bluebeam Limited UK Ltd. in London, England, Bluebeam AB in Stockholm, Sweden, Bluebeam Denmark in Copenhagen, Denmark and Bluebeam GmbH in Munich, Germany, to provide localized services to a rapidly evolving global construction industry.

“Expanding into Australia marks a milestone in Bluebeam’s growth as we continue to develop solutions that transform the way our industry builds, globally” said Bluebeam CEO Jon Elliott. “We are especially excited about the opportunity to forge new partnerships in one of the fastest growing and most important global AEC industry segments and work directly with customers who are advancing construction every day.”

"The construction industry in Australia is rapidly evolving as companies turn to digital solutions to increase productivity and efficiency," said Kelly Furtado. "Recent reports project a 6.3% increase in commercial construction in 2020 and a 11.1% increase in civil construction by 2022 mainly due to government-led infrastructure spending. With projects growing more complex and schedules remaining tight, teams need simple, scalable, easy-to-use digital solutions that help them do their jobs better, faster, and more accurately. Bluebeam’s solutions are specifically designed to solve the real problems construction professionals face every day so they can finish their projects on time and under budget.”

Bluebeam, Inc.

Bluebeam's smart, intuitive solutions advance the way technical professionals work, manage and collaborate on projects digitally. Founded in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has grown to include additional offices in California, Texas, Illinois, New Hampshire, Germany, England, Denmark, Australia and Sweden. Bluebeam is part of the Nemetschek Group. Download a 30-day trial of Bluebeam Revu on our website.

Mark Williams Bluebeam, Inc. (866) 496-2140 mwilliams@bluebeam.com