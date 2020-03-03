MEXICO CITY, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises across Latin America are looking for ways to better enable employees through workplace technologies, and they are turning to digital workplace providers to help them move forward, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Report for Latin America finds many enterprises in the region looking for assistance in implementing work-from-home and bring-your-own-device programs. Enterprises are also moving toward algorithm-based decision-making processes, virtual assistants to support workers and other artificial intelligence-based tools.

“Companies and employees in Latin America see the workplace changing from being a hierarchical, office-centric, physical space to an egalitarian, flexible, mobile and always-connected one,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Success in an enterprise’s digital transformation comes from recognizing the importance of the people affected by technology and enabling workplace changes.”

The report finds many digital workplace providers in Latin America are using consultants to demonstrate how to use apps and tools and validate the benefits for customers. Consultants also are enabling providers to quickly implement virtual agents and bots to monitor and use data to create intelligent support that continuously learns with each interaction.

Enterprises, meanwhile, are demanding their service providers deliver end-to-end digital workplace consulting and advisory services to drive successful employee experiences. Microsoft products, including Windows 10 and Office 365, are a big part of the digital workplace strategy for many companies, the report says.

In the area of managed services, most service providers are building capabilities to measure user experience, based on technology use and other factors, the report says. Managed services providers are using their definitions of user experience and users’ ways of working as differentiating factors.

Among customers in Latin America, there is a growing interest in moving to leading enterprise mobility management solution vendors, the report adds. Customers are also seeing value in the device-as-a-service model. Many enterprises don’t want to own hardware and are asking managed services providers to manage device lifecyles.

Old, in-house, self-managed solutions, however, are still prevalent in Latin America, the report says. Service providers are increasing their market share by packaging email, collaboration and videoconferencing through Microsoft Office 365 or Google G Suite.

In addition, traditional telephony is being replaced by office productivity applications like Skype for Business and Google Hangouts, the report says. Enterprises are overwhelmed by the growth in the enterprise social collaboration space, but they see value in modern communication and collaboration tools that provide voice over IP, video and chat services across channels and devices.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Report for Latin America evaluates the capabilities of 27 providers across four quadrants: Digital Workplace Consulting Services, Managed Services – Workplace Support, Managed Services – Mobility Support, and Unified Collaboration & Communication Services.

The report names DXC Technology and IBM as leaders in all four quadrants and Stefanini as a leader in three. Accenture, Atos and Unisys are named as leaders in two quadrants, and Cisco, HCL, Microsoft, TCS, TIVIT and Wipro are named as leaders in one.

The 2019-20 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Report for Latin America is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.