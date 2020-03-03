Durham, NC, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 4-7, 2020, print and mail leaders will gather at Bell and Howell’s headquarters in beautiful Durham, NC. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals, explore new technologies and discuss today’s business challenges during a myriad of interactive workshops, group discussions and product demonstrations. Industry professionals and business owners will also enjoy several peer-to-peer roundtable sessions to explore pressing industry challenges, exchange ideas and best practices, and develop winning strategies to help reach common goals and objectives.

“Everything about our Open House, from the event format and schedule, to the session topics and the amount of networking time we’ve built into the schedule to facilitate peer-to-peer networking, is designed to bring our attendees the greatest amount of value from the time spent at the Open House,” explained Earle Painter, General Manager and Vice President of Production Mail at Bell and Howell. “We’ve listened to the feedback from previous years’ attendees and have curated an event that delivers all of the benefits that our customers have asked for.”

The Bell and Howell Open House provides several educational opportunities, where industry professionals can choose from a diverse set of topics and enjoy both group and one-on-one demonstrations of the latest print, mail, and data analytics technologies in the industry. Activities this year will also include a special “Cinco de Mayo" themed outing at a Durham Bulls baseball game and the third annual Bell and Howell Open golf tournament.

“Bell and Howell’s annual Production Mail Open House brings a lot of value to our customers and partners and we invite all to join us,” said president and CEO, Larry Blue. “Our hope is that attendees walk away with actionable insights, new professional relationships, and strategies to make 2020 their most profitable year yet.”

“I look forward to meeting new customers and reconnecting with our partners and friends on May 4th,” he concluded.

Anyone interested in attending the Bell and Howell 2020 Production Mail Open House can submit a registration request here.

To learn more about Bell and Howell, visit www.bellhowell.net, call 1-800-220-3030 or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

