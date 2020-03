NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that management will be participating in the Barclays 2020 Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida.

Event: Barclays 2020 Global Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside chat & 1x1 Meetings Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Time: 3:20 – 3:45pm ET Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida

An audio webcast of Evolus’ presentation will be available on the investor relations section of Evolus’ website at investors.evolus.com . Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.



About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com .

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Evolus, Inc. Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Ashwin Agarwal, Evolus, Inc.

Vice President, Finance, Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +1-949-284-4559

Email: IR@Evolus.com