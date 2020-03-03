OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner Wealth Advisors, the wealth advisory firm nationally ranked by Barron’s as a top four RIA firm the last four years1, today announced it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the assets of Wealth Health, LLC (Wealth Health). This marks Mariner Wealth Advisors’ 11th acquisition in the past 14 months and reinforces Mariner’s momentum in acquiring talent nationwide to better serve clients from coast-to-coast.



Established in 2003, Wealth Health seeks to be a one-stop-shop solution for serving clients’ financial management needs by providing investment management, income tax preparation, insurance advice, and estate planning, among other services. The firm manages approximately $400 million in assets and is led by Rich Coppa and Darin Gartland, who will remain with Mariner Wealth Advisors and manage the Roseland, N.J. location.

“We are excited about gaining professionals that pride themselves on serving as a single source of contact for all of their clients’ complex personal financial needs,” said Marty Bicknell, CEO and president of Mariner Wealth Advisors. “Wealth Health’s advisors look five steps ahead to understand clients’ long-term objectives, a strategy that aligns well with our own. We look forward to having their team join us in providing clients a full suite of solutions.”

In acquiring the local team, Mariner Wealth Advisors establishes its fourth office presence in New Jersey. The Wealth Health team coming on board stands to benefit from the national presence of Mariner Wealth Advisors, as it has clients located across the country, with a concentration in Southern California.

“Joining Mariner Wealth Advisors is an incredible growth opportunity,” said Coppa. “As our portfolio of relationships continues to expand, it makes sense to join forces with an established firm that offers reputable capabilities and services.”

About Mariner Wealth Advisors

At Mariner Wealth Advisors, we are guided by a client-first approach in everything we do. We foster an environment of integrity, trust and loyalty as we build long-term relationships with clients. Our clients are surrounded by a dedicated team of experienced and credentialed advisors who are, in turn, supported by technical professionals. The result? Comprehensive advice customized to your needs and driven by our clients’ specific goals. Founded in 2006 with $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner Wealth Advisors has grown to more than $28 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/19).

About Wealth Health, LLC

At Wealth Health, our services are designed to simplify the complex and daunting challenges of managing personal finances. The various elements of a person’s financial life are extremely interrelated, and the proper management of these elements can be the difference between achieving and not achieving long-term goals. We offer affluent individuals a solution to coordinating financial management among multiple advisors. Wealth Health enables clients to centralize financial planning and wealth management at one highly focused, objective and experienced resource.

1Barron’s awarded the 2019 #4 and 2018 #3 Top RIA Firms rankings to Mariner Wealth Advisors based on data compiled for Mariner Wealth Advisors and the 2017 #2 and 2016 #1 rankings to Mariner Holdings based upon data compiled for Mariner Holdings’ registered investment adviser subsidiaries. The number of firms included in the rankings were: 20 (2016), 30 (2017), 40 (2018) and 50 (2019). Barron’s publishes rankings based upon a number of criteria and the firms’ filings with the SEC were used to cross-check the data provided. The listing includes numbers of clients, employees, advisors, offices and state locations. The award is not indicative of future performance and there is no guarantee of future investment success. For additional information visit www.barrons.com.

