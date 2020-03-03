View the speakers for TMT M&A Forum USA 2020, taking place in New York on March 31

NEW YORK, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMT Finance, the specialist global news provider, is pleased to announce that over 80 speakers are now confirmed for TMT M&A Forum USA 2020, the leading event for senior dealmakers assessing new investment and M&A opportunities in telecoms and digital infrastructure.



The conference, which takes place at The Metropolitan Club in New York on March 31, 2020, will discuss how mergers and acquisitions in telecoms and digital infrastructure are transforming the TMT industry and evaluate the best strategies for leading and negotiating complex deals in rapidly evolving verticals such as fiber, datacenters, cloud, and many more.

TMT M&A Forum USA 2020 will host 25 key panels and sessions, featuring over 80 speakers, including: Rick Calder, President & CEO, GTT, and Gerald Marshall, President & CEO, Netrality Data Centers, who detail accelerating new strategies for growth on the TMT Leadership Panel, chaired by Richard S. Lukaj, Senior Managing Director, Bank Street Group.

Another key session is the Beyond Digital Infrastructure Panel, which features Ron Mudry, SVP & Chief Revenue Officer, Uniti, Waldemar Szlezak, MD, Infrastructure, KKR, Brian McMullen, Senior MD, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and Peter Zarrella, CFO, Segra, and evaluates establishing the next generation of infrastructure.

Attendees will hear from a variety of investors, investment bankers, lawyers and companies driving the growth across the telecommunications and technology finance and advisory industries, including: Ronan Dunne, EVP & CEO Verizon Consumer Group, Verizon; Mishka Dehghan, VP 5G Development, Sprint; Jan Vesely, Partner, EQT Partners; Joel Daly, President, zColo; Ray LaChance, Co-Founder & CEO, ZenFi Networks; Ricky Corker, President of Customer Operations, Americas, Nokia; Kevin Genieser, Senior Partner, Antin Infrastructure Partners; Brett Lindsey, CEO, Everstream; and Patrick Fiel, SVP, Corporate Development, EdgeConneX.

Other sessions included in the programme are:

The 5G Leadership Panel – Establishing the next generation of infrastructure

– Establishing the next generation of infrastructure TMT M&A Panel – How are mergers and acquisitions changing the face of the industry?

– How are mergers and acquisitions changing the face of the industry? Enterprise Cloud and The Edge Panel - Where is investment taking place in datacenters, edge computing and cloud services?

The program will also look into Cross Border M&A, assessing strategies, opportunities and mitigating risks of inbound and outbound deal-making, applications, services and innovations within cloud-based technologies and emerging new business models in AI, IoT and smart tech. For the full agenda please visit tmtfinance.com/usa/agenda

Dominic Lowndes, Founder and CEO of TMT Finance, said: “Digital communications infrastructure M&A, financing and investment continues to accelerate, providing an exciting prospect for the rest of 2020. We are looking forward to assessing the next big opportunities at our second annual TMT M&A Forum USA event which has an outstanding line up of speakers from the leading TMT and Digital Infrastructure operators, private equity investors, investment bankers and strategy and M&A advisors.”

TMT M&A Forum USA 2020 brings together 350 senior executives active in TMT Investment and M&A including Corporate, Private Equity and Telecom Industry Investors, Investment Bankers, M&A Advisors and C-Level executives across the TMT sector. The event is sponsored by Bank Street Group, Tillman Infrastructure, MVP Capital, Princeton Growth Ventures, Santander, Greenberg Taurig LLP and WIS.

A limited number of tickets are available. To register your ticket, please visit www.tmtfinance.com/usa/register

For more information about TMT M&A Forum USA 2020 please visit www.tmtfinance.com/usa or contact enquiries@tmtfinance.com for speaker and sponsor opportunities.

