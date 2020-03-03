Fountain Valley, CA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elizabeth Horan, Library Director of Comprehensive Library Services at a Distance at Coastline College, was honored with an “Innovation of the Year Award” by The League for Innovation in the Community College on March 2, 2020. Established over 30 years ago, The League’s Innovation of the Year Award was designed to recognize significant innovations programs, practices, partnerships, and activities that improve the ability of institutions to serve students and the community and to honor the faculty, staff, and administrators who have created and implemented them at Board and Alliance member colleges.



Elizabeth Horan is an extraordinary librarian, who thinks out of the box and finds solutions to problems before they can happen. She runs the Online Library (the only library at Coastline) which offers library services to all Coastline students. She is a strong advocate in the belief that the library should be accessible to all students. She received her bachelor’s degree in Photography and Digital Imaging, from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, her M.L.I.S. in Archives and Academic Libraries, from San Jose State University, and her M.S.I.D.T. in Instructional Design Technology, from California State University Fullerton. Elizabeth has 12 years of experience and has been at Coastline College since 2016.

“Elizabeth is a rare gem and Coastline hit the jackpot when we hired Elizabeth. She is highly innovative and a great team player. What I appreciate the most is her deep personal commitment to serve students wherever they are, to remove barriers to access, and ensure a positive learning experience.” Loretta P. Adrian, Ph.D., President of Coastline College

The League for Innovation in the Community College is an international nonprofit organization with a mission to cultivate innovation in the community college environment. CEOs from 20 of the most influential, resourceful, and dynamic community colleges and districts in the world comprise the League’s board of directors and provide strategic direction for its ongoing activities. These community colleges and their leaders are joined by almost 500 institutions that hold membership in the League Alliance.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College has been selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

