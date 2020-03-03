Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Following the resolution of the Director of the Supervisory Service of the Bank of Lithuania Mindaugas Rudys is allowed to become the member of the Management Board of the Bank.

Mindaugas Rudys can be elected as the member of the Management Board when the Supervisory Council elected for a new term by the General Shareholders Meeting on 31 March 2020 shall elect the members of the Management Board.

Mindaugas Rudys holds a position of the Head of Service Development Division at Šiaulių bankas AB.