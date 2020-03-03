WALTHAM, Mass., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDUS), today announced that Jesper Høiland, President & CEO and Pepe Carmona, CFO will present a corporate update at the Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston at 08:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors’ section of the Company’s website at https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics. Radius’ lead product, TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes an investigational abaloparatide-patch for potential use in osteoporosis; the investigational drug elacestrant (RAD1901) for potential use in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and the investigational drug RAD140, a non-steroidal, selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) under investigation for potential use in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com.

