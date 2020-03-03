New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fall Protection Equipment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207160/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global fall protection equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for fall protection equipment from construction industry.In addition, introduction of iot and asset tracking features is anticipated to boost the growth of the global fall protection equipment market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global fall protection equipment market is segmented as below:

Product:

o Anchors And Connectors



o Bodywear



o Devices



o Others



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global fall protection equipment market growth

This study identifies introduction of iot and asset tracking features as the prime reasons driving the global fall protection equipment market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global fall protection equipment market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global fall protection equipment market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG, Bergman & Beving AB, Carl Stahl GmbH, FallTech, Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety Inc., Petzl, Pure Safety Group and Werner Co. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

