Nørresundby, Denmark, 3 March 2020
Announcement no. 23/2020
Today, 3 March 2020, RTX A/S held an Extraordinary General Meeting at which the following resolutions were adopted based on proposals from the Board of Directors thereby confirming such resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting on 23 January 2020 and thus finally adopting the resolutions:
Before the share capital reduction is effectuated, the Danish Business Authority will encourage the Company’s creditors to file their claims within four weeks, cf. section 192 part 1 of the Danish Companies law. The capital reduction and the resulting change of the Company’s Articles of Association will be registered at the Danish Business Authority after the four weeks’ period.
Share capital
The share capital amounts to DKK 44,714,190 before the reduction. After the nominal reduction of DKK 1,500,000 equivalent to 300,000 shares at DKK 5, the share capital amounts to DKK 43,214,190 divided in 8,642,838 shares at DKK 5.
Yours sincerely
PETER THOSTRUP PETER RØPKE
Chairman President & CEO
Questions and further information
CEO Peter Røpke, tel: +45 96 32 23 00
