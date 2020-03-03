Nørresundby, Denmark, 3 March 2020

Today, 3 March 2020, RTX A/S held an Extraordinary General Meeting at which the following resolutions were adopted based on proposals from the Board of Directors thereby confirming such resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting on 23 January 2020 and thus finally adopting the resolutions:

Reduction of the company’s share capital through annulment of 300,000 treasury shares acquired through share buy-back programmes (item 1).



Amendment of the Company’s Articles of Association to add an item to the agenda of annual general meetings regarding presentation and approval of the remuneration report (item 2).



Authorization to attorney Henrik Møgelmose to inform the Danish Business Authority of the resolutions passed and to make any resulting changes to the Company’s Articles of Associations (item 3)

Before the share capital reduction is effectuated, the Danish Business Authority will encourage the Company’s creditors to file their claims within four weeks, cf. section 192 part 1 of the Danish Companies law. The capital reduction and the resulting change of the Company’s Articles of Association will be registered at the Danish Business Authority after the four weeks’ period.

Share capital

The share capital amounts to DKK 44,714,190 before the reduction. After the nominal reduction of DKK 1,500,000 equivalent to 300,000 shares at DKK 5, the share capital amounts to DKK 43,214,190 divided in 8,642,838 shares at DKK 5.

