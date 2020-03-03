Fairfax, Va., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiverseJobs.net, which focuses on recruiting and job placement in higher education, is announcing it has rebranded and enhanced its website to add more job search functionality and improved user experience. The job site is associated with Diverse: Issues In Higher Education, an online and print news publication covering the full range of issues concerning diversity, equity, and inclusion in American higher education for over 36 years.

Diverse Jobs helps employers and job seekers with recruiting and job placement and has thousands of job listings for careers in higher education. Diverse Jobs works with higher education employers such as San Diego Community College District, Pepperdine University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Boston University, DePauw University, and many others, and has helped with the successful recruitment of diverse candidates and job placement.

“Feedback from our applicants states that many first became aware of the job by visiting Diverse Jobs’ website. We appreciate Diverse Jobs’ partnership as we seek motivated and qualified applicants for our many job opportunities,” said Erin Milligan-Hill, Director, Employment & Professional Development with San Diego Community College District.

Diverse Jobs’ new logo and positioning statement, Where Everyone Gets to Work, was developed in concert with Tampa-based marketing consulting company, HCP Associates. The new website offers an improved job-seeker experience, enhanced look and feel, and an updated employer interface.

“Our new branding and enhanced website functionality allow us to provide employers, search firms, and job seekers with a new and improved user experience. It’s faster, more intuitive and will also offer employers more opportunities to promote and boost their searches,” said William Cox Jr., Vice President, Operations & Advertising.

“Since my first introduction to Diverse Magazine in 2004, it has continued to provide excellent service to the higher education community and beyond. Diverse’s stellar work has helped to increase our brand recognition and highlight our exceptional faculty, staff and programs,” said Helen Easterling Williams, Ed, Dean and Professor of Education of Pepperdine University’s Graduate School of Education and Psychology. “The return on investment makes this partnership more than worthwhile.”

About DiverseJobs.net

DiverseJobs.net is the job site of Diverse: Issues In Higher Education, the premier news source reporting on diversity, equity, and inclusion for over 36 years. The website is the trusted source for all job seekers seeking career advancement in education and healthcare. Colleges, universities, and higher education recruitment agencies, and search firms in the U.S., Canada, and across the globe turn to DiverseJobs.net to reach a larger, concentrated pool of qualified diverse candidates. For more information visit DiverseJobs.net, call 703-385-2402 or email DiverseJobs@DiverseEducation.com.

Leah Bueno HCP Associates 813-318-0565 lbueno@hcpassociates.com