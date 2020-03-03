NEW YORK, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), today announces it will serve as the official newswire for the upcoming FinovateSpring 2020 event, taking place May 27-29 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, California. IBN will be an official media sponsor of the conference.



NNW and IBN will work together to heighten the visibility of the event and its participants through nationally distributed wire-grade press releases via NetworkWire , through highlighted mention on IBN’s primary Events Portal , and through curated articles written by IBN’s in-house writing team and distributed across NNW’s vast syndication network of downstream publishers such as USA Today and Apple News. As an official media sponsor of FinovateSpring, IBN will contribute additional social media distribution via its 40+ investor-oriented brands, publicizing the show and its participants before its 1+ million social media followers.

“The Finovate Group offers an exceptional lineup of conferences each year at various points across the globe. Being part of these fast-paced, value-packed events is always a pleasure,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for InvestorBrandNetwork. “We are pleased to return as a sponsor of FinovateSpring and to leverage our robust array of corporate communication solutions on behalf of the conference and its participants.”

“The InvestorBrandNetwork team can always be counted on to deliver exceptional exposure and value,” said Greg Palmer, VP of Finovate. “They have participated in many of our past conferences, and we look forward to working with them on many more events in the years to come. They have a powerful arsenal of communication tools that are effective in getting the right message in front of the right investors and audiences.”

Drawing more than 1,100 senior attendees – more than half whom are from financial institutions — FinovateSpring will showcase real-world solutions and insights from fintech’s razor edge. Over 60 demoing companies and more than 120 speakers will also be in attendance during the three-day event. The conference’s unique format includes short-form demos, through which the very best fintech will be showcased, as well as leading experts who will address topics ranging from banking and the future of tech to SMB financing, financial crime and more.

NetworkNewsWire is one of more than 40 brands housed under the umbrella of the InvestorBrandNetwork. For more than 14 years, InvestorBrandNetwork has been shining a powerful spotlight on companies of all specialties, valuations and sizes, putting them and their stories in front of targeted audiences and investors to build brand awareness. For more information, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

For additional details about FinovateSpring 2020, including registration information and applying to become a demoing company, visit https://bit.ly/2v6Z9qH .

