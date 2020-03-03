NEW YORK, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For hardworking, qualified business owners, Biz2Credit is the online financing provider that delivers custom-fit funding options in a fast and reliable manner so they can focus on building their businesses. The company has launched a new logo and branding that reflect its mission to get small businesses the right funding to help ensure their future success.



Supporting that mission, Biz2Credit has updated its online portal, Biz2Credit.com , to further the company’s goal of quickly, easily and efficiently providing the right funding options to small businesses through a fully digital process.

“Entrepreneurs of all types come to Biz2Credit because they are achievement-oriented and have big goals,” said Biz2Credit CEO and co-founder Rohit Arora. “Our platform simplifies and streamlines the application process, reduces the stress of complex qualification requirements, and helps borrowers quickly secure the capital they need to pursue their business goals.”

Opportunity that comes with options

Because each business is unique, Biz2Credit offers a wide range of financing options.

“We understand one form of funding doesn’t fit all,” said Arora, one of the country’s best-known experts in small business finance. “Whether you’re a relatively new company that is in growth mode or a long-established firm with expansion plans, we work to provide funding that fits your situation. Unlike others, we offer more flexibility and have a greater variety of products.”

Biz2Credit’s funding specialists are experienced in assessing the needs of business owners, explaining different financing products for business owners, and securing the right funding in a matter of hours, not weeks.

“It took 16 years of hard work for us to become an ‘overnight sensation.’ Growth is great, but you have to be able to maintain the same level of service,” said Maryam Zadeh, owner of HIIT BOX, a boutique fitness business in Brooklyn. “I’ve had five rounds of funding from Biz2Credit. My repayment rate is strong, my credit score is up, and our revenues are up 29%. Other lenders turned me down, but not Biz2Credit.”

“The new website is very clean, appealing, professional and engaging. I came to Biz2Credit originally because I was referred, but their new site is great,” said the gym owner, who has been featured in numerous media outlets, including CNBC. “I feel like we have a safety net with Biz2Credit.”

“With over 20,000 businesses funded already, totaling more than $3 billion, small business owners know that they can rely on Biz2Credit to find the right financing for the growth of their companies,” said Arora, who is frequently quoted on small business finance in major outlets such as Forbes and Yahoo Finance.

A core mission at Biz2Credit has always been to level the playing field for under-served groups, including women and minorities. In fact, 57% of the working capital that Biz2Credit has provided since 2015 went to small business owners from minority ethnic groups.

“Above all, we won’t waste your time, because we’re the no-nonsense funder,” Arora said. “We have structured our company and our new online platform to help small business owners obtain the right funding options. We will find the right product so that business owners can concentrate on what they do best: growing their companies.”

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has provided more than $3 billion in small business loans and financing. The company is expanding its industry leading Biz2X™ digital platform for banks, financial institutions and other service providers. Visit www.biz2credit.com or Twitter @Biz2Credit, Facebook , and LinkedIn .