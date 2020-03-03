ORLANDO, Fla., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For most non-accredited investors, the prospect of investing in a startup company not accessible through an exchange is virtually non-existent. It’s traditionally the domain of a wealthy private class. But even if it weren’t, finding the right startup companies, evaluating their prospects for success, and investing in several of them at once for the purposes of diversification can be an onerous if not monumental endeavor.



Addressing these hurdles, Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. or “DigitalAMN” (OTCMKTS: DATI), aims to smooth out the complexities of the startup and investment process as a Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI)--supporting startup companies and making them accessible to regular non-accredited investors.

DigitalAMN is an ecosystem that connects entrepreneurs with investors. Instead of having to work with a broker, investors can use a Federally-regulated online portal to begin investing in a company that is vetted by the very accelerator-incubator company that’s supporting its operations.

Here’s a simplified way to look at it: One of the main challenges facing startup companies is getting access to investor capital. Likewise, one of the main challenges to investors of all classes is finding and evaluating affordable investments in the right startup companies.

DigitalAMN, as a Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI), works between the two:

Helping startups increase their potential for success by providing a suite of business consultancy and marketing services along with startup investment capital while linking them to a network of investors; and

Providing investors with detailed descriptions and valuations on the startup companies in their portfolio.

In short, the PAI platform does more than just match one party to the next, it provides support for both parties, increasing the prospect of a “Smart Money” startup investment.

As DigitalAMN CEO Ajene Watson describes:

“The PAI does much more than promote opportunities to invest in early-stage, high growth companies. Just about any crowdfunding platform and ICO (Initial Coin Offering) can do that. What the PAI does is promote those opportunities that most crowdfunding platforms and Initial Coin Offerings don’t provide access to — ‘Smart Money’ startups. What is a Smart Money startup? It is a startup that didn’t just raise money, but...is being supported by specific people.

In short, the PAI model provides an extensive range of business support for startup companies and solid valuation models for investors interested in investing directly into these companies.

DigitalAMN Makes These Investment Opportunities Widely Accessible to Public Investment

The difference between a crowdfunding platform like Kickstarter and DigitalAMN is first and foremost, DigitalAMN provides business and financial support to each client on its platform; secondly its “equity crowdfunding” model allows investors to own shares of company’s stock through Reg. CF or Reg. A+. As part of the JOBS Act, companies can offer to the general public – not just accredited investors – up to $1M and $50 million in Reg. CF and Reg A+, respectively.

As CEO Ajene Watson says, “The purpose of this vehicle is to promote equitable opportunities amongst investors of all classes. Everyone should have the ability to make money, at the same time, from the same exact investment opportunity. Is this a tall Order? Heck yes, it is.”

A Prospect for Investment in Startup Growth

On May 9, 2019, DigitalAMN co-founded TruCrowd Services LLC, a Marketing Services Firm, with a focus on marketing Regulation A (Reg. A+) and Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) endeavors, for issuers looking to leverage the power of the crowd. TruCrowd is one among several “Smart Money” startups in DigitalAMN’s PAI program.

As an investment prospect, DigitalAMN’s main revenue drivers are as follows:

The appreciated value of its portfolio companies;

Revenues from consultancies provided to each company;

Liquidity events for each private venture;

Revenues from the resale and repackaging of the companies’ products and services; and

Revenue share with portfolio companies that contribute to the PAI ecosystem.

For early investors interested in the prospect of investing in startups without having to vet each company via DigitalAMN’s program, DigitalAMN shares (OTCMKTS: DATI) may serve as an ancillary and diversified opportunity to gain exposure not only to the companies in their portfolio but also to accelerator-incubator itself.

As with every emerging investment, there is no guarantee for success in any single company. Hence, investing in DigitalAMN shares might be a more diversified way to potentially benefit from the company’s entire portfolio and operation.

As DigitalAMN’s CEO Ajene Watson says, “With the Public Accelerator Incubator, you have an opportunity to get in on the ground level in this and other ‘Smart Money’ startups to claim your piece of the PAI.”

We agree that a “ground level” entry point to a basket of well-supported startups just might be a potentially attractive prospect. And at its current discounted price, the risk investors take also weighs upon the amount of shares they choose for their own personal portfolio allocation. At the very least, it’s an investment worth considering.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

To learn more about DigitalAMN, visit their site at https://digitalamn.com/

