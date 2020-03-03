Dublin, Ohio, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Columbus Chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA) awarded Safeware’s brand, Revive™, with a Silver 2019 Achievement in Marketing Award on Feb. 27, 2020. This marks Safeware’s second prestigious award bestowed by the AMA, the first of which was a Gold 2018 Achievement in Marketing Award in the branding category.

Revive™ is a first-of-its-kind product protection offering that has been customized to focus upon gaming equipment. Safeware created the Revive™ program in response to the exponential growth of the eSports market. According to a recent report, 2020 eSports revenues are projected to surpass $1.1 billion. Revive™ capitalizes on this rapidly evolving market, and represents the vanguard of protection solutions into the eSports market.

“This is an innovative concept, and it’s one that we’re excited to spearhead,” says Safeware CEO, Bryan Schutjer. “We built Revive™ as a brand that will help the growing number of gamers own their devices with confidence. And, despite the novelty of the idea, Safeware brings more than 30 years of protection expertise to the table, which means we are uniquely positioned to develop and support this initiative.”

The brand elements of Revive™ were developed with gamers in mind. The meaning behind the name, Revive™, is twofold: It’s a tribute to the way a gamer’s character can respawn, and it also speaks to the ways in which Safeware can revive gaming equipment when it breaks, fails, or is stolen.

“My roots are tied deeply to gaming, so with Revive™ I wanted to pay homage to the era that started this movement,” says Safeware Senior Creative Marketing Specialist, Patrick Hansford. “I leveraged vibrant neon colors and textured grids to capture that retro arcade feel, but in a modern way.”

This 2019 Achievement in Marketing Award is a promising sign for the nascent development of the Revive™ brand and services. The Safeware team will continue to leverage market trends and creative vigor to bring innovative ideas and products, such as Revive™, to market.

About Safeware

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware’s innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

Learn more about Safeware online at www.safeware.com or by calling 1.800.800.1492.

Attachment

Hailey Stangebye Safeware 614.781.2586 hstangebye@safeware.com