There will be a change in the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS, as Dmitry Kuravkin, the board-member of Admiral Markets AS, will be leaving the company. His authorization as a member of the Management Board expires on 13.03.2020.

According to Sergei Bogatenkov, CEO of Admiral Markets AS, Dmitry Kuravkin was one of the key persons in implementing the regulations and changes introduced by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in August 2018, establishing additional leverage requirements for retail clients in the European Union. "I am grateful to Dmitry for his cooperation and, of course, I am sorry for his departure, but I wish him every success in his new endeavors," Bogatenkov said.

Admiral Markets AS Management Board will have three members (instead of four) Sergei Bogatenkov, Dmitri Lauš and Jens Chrzanowski as of 13.03.2020.

Additional information:



Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764