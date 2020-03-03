VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces the following updates:



Reference is made to the announcement dated February 19, 2020 related to the closure of Mongolia’s southern border crossings with China from February 11, 2020. The Company learns that the Mongolian State Emergency Commission has decided to open the border crossings and resume the coal exports to China from March 15, 2020. In order to preserve its working capital, the Company will continue to reduce production. The Company anticipates that its existing coal inventories are sufficient to satisfy expected sales demand for a period of at least 2 months following the resumption of coal exports to China.

The Company will continue to closely monitor the status of the border closures and will make further announcement(s) in due course as and when appropriate.

