ATLANTA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Marketing Association’s (AMA) Atlanta Chapter today announced that William Pate, president and CEO of Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB), will receive its lifetime achievement award. This award, given annually, honors an individual who has significantly advanced the marketing profession in Atlanta over the course of his or her career, while also contributing substantially to the community.



As head of ACVB, Pate is responsible for driving tourism in Atlanta. In 2018, the industry welcomed nearly 56 million visitors to metro Atlanta, generated $16 billion in visitor spending and sustained approximately 300,000 jobs. Prior to ACVB, Pate held various top marketing positions, including chief marketing officer for BellSouth, one of the world’s largest communications companies. Pate is deeply involved in the Atlanta community, serving on the board of directors for Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, Metro Atlanta Chamber and Woodruff Arts Center, among others. He is also on the Board of Councilors of The Carter Center.

“William’s contributions to the Atlanta marketing community are immeasurable,” said Kimberly Strong, president of AMA’s Atlanta chapter. “We know him as a staunch supporter of our organization and tireless advocate for Atlanta, but he is also a prominent leader in the hospitality industry nationally and internationally. He is a force in marketing, and AMA is pleased to honor him.”

The award will be given to Pate at AMA’s 2020 Atlanta Marketer of the Year Awards (AMYs), which honor outstanding marketers and campaigns.

The 63rd annual AMY Awards will be held March 12, 2020 at the Foundry at Puritan Mill, 916 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30318. Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://www.amyawardsatl.com

