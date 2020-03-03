Toronto, Ontario, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Estate Wire, the leading Canadian real estate portal for listings, new home, agent connections and market insights, today announced a strategic partnership with RE/MAX Ultimate, building on REW’s consistent growth into Canada’s largest real estate markets.

The partnership includes a Data License Agreement (DLA) between REW and RE/MAX Ultimate in Toronto, representing 3 office locations and over 220 agents. The deal enables all RE/MAX Ultimate agents and their listings to connect with prospective buyers and sellers on REW.

"We’ve always been on the forefront of technology when connecting with buyers and sellers," said Tim Syrianos, Broker/Owner, RE/MAX Ultimate Realty, and former President of TRREB. "The home search journey is ever evolving and REW has proven to be leaders in the field in understanding this path. Our agents are really excited to partner with REW to further enhance these connections."

All RE/MAX Ultimate agents will now have access to REW’s full suite of advertising and lead generation tools, including REW’s signature Market Pro product. RE/MAX Canada agents received over 100,000 qualified leads through REW’s platform in the past 12 months. All REW key metrics in listings, agents, and most importantly, qualified leads continue to grow on REW’s platform.

“Forging this deal with one of Toronto’s largest RE/MAX brokerages is a big step for REW as we continue to expand into Canada’s fastest-growing markets,” said Simon Bray, President of REW. “Embracing technology in our growth strategy is key and partnering with a forward-thinking brokerage like RE/MAX Ultimate aligns perfectly with REW’s innovative solutions.”

