PLANO, Texas, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) announced the winners of the 2020 PBMI Excellence Awards today at their 25th Annual National Conference in Orlando, Florida. Seven organizations were presented with a PBMI Excellence Award for their efforts and contributions in the areas of care management strategies, cost containment, opioid management strategies and quality improvement.
“Healthcare continues to evolve and can often become very complex. PBMI is honored to recognize organizations with this prestigious industry award for their contributions in excellence to help solve challenges in pharmacy management,” says Dr. Sharon Frazee, Senior Vice President of Research and Data Innovation for PBMI.
This year’s Excellence Award winners are:
Care Management Strategies
Cost Containment
Opioid Management
Quality Improvement
About the PBMI Excellence Awards
PBMI Excellence Awards have been presented annually since 2016, with a total of 35 winners to date. Nominees are evaluated based on pharmacy benefit management program or product success in improving outcomes or processes within drug cost management, quality improvement or care management. All submissions are reviewed and scored by the PBMI Excellence Award evaluation panel based on demonstrated excellence.
About PBMI
The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) is the nation’s leading provider of research and education that informs, advises and influences the industry on drug cost management. For more information about PBMI visit www.pbmi.com.
