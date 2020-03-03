PLEASANTON, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sentinel , the only AI-powered security provider with monitoring by live guards, today unveiled a new product designed for small-to-medium businesses: Deep Sentinel for Business. Providing after-hours protection against crimes like vandalism and theft, Deep Sentinel for Business features many of the same benefits as Deep Sentinel’s home security product. Weatherproof cameras use AI to detect potential threats, alerting one of the company’s LiveSentinel™ guards to any unusual activity. Guards can then intervene through the system’s two-way audio and 104dB siren, with the ability to contact local law enforcement within seconds, if needed.



“Unlike other service providers, Deep Sentinel helps prevent crime through smart detection and live, human intervention—our goal is to actively stop a crime from ever occurring, rather than simply alerting businesses after the damage is done,” said Deep Sentinel CEO and co-founder David Selinger. “It’s like having a trained guard at every access point on your property, but at a fraction of the cost.”

"I hate showing up to work and finding needles, trash or damage on the property. It's inconvenient for me and my staff, and it also creates a negative impression for customers,” said Andrew Lenz, owner of Lenz Arts in Santa Cruz and a Deep Sentinel for Business customer since July 2019. “With Deep Sentinel, they are on it, and they prevent these things from happening in the first place."

Deep Sentinel also announced today a venture capital investment from Nationwide, bringing its total Series A funding to $24M. Previous investors in Deep Sentinel include Shasta Ventures, Bezos Expeditions, Lux Capital and UP2398.

“Technology and protection products like Deep Sentinel support small business owners in safeguarding their livelihood, which is critical to operational success,” said Nationwide Vice President of Commercial Underwriting and Product Tony Fenton. “Nationwide is proud to have spent the last 90 years empowering and protecting small business owners, which aligns well with the capabilities of Deep Sentinel.”

Deep Sentinel for Business launches into general availability today after 10 months of live user testing with more than a dozen small businesses—and hundreds of potential crimes already thwarted. Designed for after-hours protection, live guards respond to alerts in 10 seconds or less, providing constant monitoring of potential threats. For more information on Deep Sentinel for Business, including pricing, visit www.deepsentinel.com/business .

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor’s. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com . Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

About Deep Sentinel

Deep Sentinel is the market’s most innovative security system, combining artificial intelligence with human monitoring to prevent crimes before they even happen. The company’s wireless cameras use AI to automatically alert a trained LiveSentinel™ guard to potential threats, and the system’s built-in siren and two-way speakers allow the guard to intervene in suspicious situations. If necessary, guards will contact local law enforcement within seconds with a verified threat report, allowing for a faster response time than other security services. Unlike other systems, Deep Sentinel doesn’t just passively deter criminals or capture evidence for after-the-fact-it helps prevent crimes before they ever happen. For more information, visit www.deepsentinel.com .

