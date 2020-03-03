Investors in the mutual funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS are welcome to the election meeting at Lysaker on Tuesday 24 March 2020 at 1300 (1 p.m.)

Location

Lysaker Park, Professor Koht's vei 9, 1366 Lysaker, Norway

Agenda

• Election of unitholder-elected members to the Board of Directors of the Management Company.

The nomination committee proposes re-election of Sverre Dale Moen for two new years as unitholder-elected representative to the Board. As new unitholder-elected deputy representative to the Board, the nomination committee proposes Sondre Gullord Graff for two years.

• Election of members to the Management Company's nomination committee.

The Board of Directors of the Management Company proposes that Jon Terje Øverland and Bjarne Refsnes to be elected as new members of the Management Company's nomination committee, to replace Trond Roar Birkelund and Guri Horsfjord Lassen, who are up for election this year.

• Optionally

Registration

You can attend the general election by submitting your registration by March 20.

Email: stemmefond@storebrand.no

Phone: +47 22 48 90 48

Advance voting

Instead of attending the election meeting, you can cast your advance vote by submitting a voting slip (pre-filled and signed). Voting slip must be received at Storebrand by 20 March. Go to www.storebrand.no/saminfo for downloads and further details.

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934

Morten Breivik, Head of Funds, +47 918 60 871

The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds. For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk .