Investors in the mutual funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS are welcome to the election meeting at Lysaker on Tuesday 24 March 2020 at 1300 (1 p.m.)
Location
Lysaker Park, Professor Koht's vei 9, 1366 Lysaker, Norway
Agenda
• Election of unitholder-elected members to the Board of Directors of the Management Company.
• Election of members to the Management Company's nomination committee.
• Optionally
Registration
You can attend the general election by submitting your registration by March 20.
Email: stemmefond@storebrand.no
Phone: +47 22 48 90 48
Advance voting
Instead of attending the election meeting, you can cast your advance vote by submitting a voting slip (pre-filled and signed). Voting slip must be received at Storebrand by 20 March. Go to www.storebrand.no/saminfo for downloads and further details.
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934
Morten Breivik, Head of Funds, +47 918 60 871
The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds. For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk.
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Lysaker, NORWAY
