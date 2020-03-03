ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF): In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation), ALK-Abelló A/S shall report the following transactions by managerial staff:

The Board of Directors has previously granted share options and performance shares in ALK-Abelló A/S, re. company releases nos. 11/2017, 12/2017 and 9/2019. The right to share options and performance shares may be achieved in March 2020, provided that ALK achieves the pre-agreed targets for vesting and that the employment relationship with the ALK Group has not been terminated by the Company on objective grounds or terminated.

The final calculations have now been completed, and final allocation of share options and delivery of performance shares have taken place as stated below.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a)NameCarsten Hellmann
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & CEO
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		B shares

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionDelivery of shares according to previously allocated performance shares, re. company releases nos. 11/2017 and 12/2017 of 23 March 2017
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                      Volume(s)
  DKK 2,271,767                           1,300
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

1,300

DKK 2,271,767
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-01
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Copenhagen




1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a)NameCarsten Hellmann
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & CEO
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		B shares

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionFinal allocation of share options, re. company releases nos. 11/2017 and 12/2017 of 23 March 2017
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                                 Volume(s)
  DKK 1,237,637                                     6,442
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

6,442

DKK 1,237,637
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-01
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Copenhagen




1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a)NameHenrik Jacobi
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Management
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		B shares

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionDelivery of shares according to previously allocated performance shares, re. company releases nos. 11/2017 and 12/2017 of 23 March 2017
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                                     Volume(s)
  DKK 1,266,947                                          725
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

725

DKK 1,266,947
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-01
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Copenhagen




1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a)NameHenrik Jacobi
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Management
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		B shares

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionFinal allocation of share options, re. company releases nos. 11/2017 and 12/2017 of 23 March 2017
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                                             Volume(s)
  DKK 689,327                                                3,588
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

3,588

DKK 689,327
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-01
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Copenhagen




1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a)NameSøren Jelert
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Management
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		B shares

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionDelivery of shares according to previously allocated performance shares, re. company release no. 9/2019 of 21 March 2019
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                                                 Volume(s)
  DKK 740,946                                                    424
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

424

DKK 740,946
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-01
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Copenhagen




1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a)NameSøren Jelert
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Management
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		B shares

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionFinal allocation of share options, re. company release no. 9/2019 of 21 March 2019
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                                     Volume(s)
  DKK 455,118                                       2,203
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

2,203

DKK 455,118
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-01
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Copenhagen




1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a)NameSøren Daniel Niegel
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Management
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		B shares

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionDelivery of shares according to previously allocated performance shares, re. company releases nos. 11/2017 and 12/2017 of 23 March 2017
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                                            Volume(s)
  DKK 1,223,259                                               700
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

700

DKK 1,223,259
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-01
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Copenhagen




1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a)NameSøren Daniel Niegel
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Management
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameALK-Abelló A/S
b)LEI529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 

Identification code		B shares

DK0060027142
b)Nature of the transactionFinal allocation of share options, re. company releases nos. 11/2017 and 12/2017 of 23 March 2017
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                                         Volume(s)
  DKK 665,504                                           3,464
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

3,464

DKK 665,504
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-01
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ Copenhagen

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525


