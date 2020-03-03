



ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF): In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation), ALK-Abelló A/S shall report the following transactions by managerial staff:



The Board of Directors has previously granted share options and performance shares in ALK-Abelló A/S, re. company releases nos. 11/2017, 12/2017 and 9/2019. The right to share options and performance shares may be achieved in March 2020, provided that ALK achieves the pre-agreed targets for vesting and that the employment relationship with the ALK Group has not been terminated by the Company on objective grounds or terminated.

The final calculations have now been completed, and final allocation of share options and delivery of performance shares have taken place as stated below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /

person closely associated a) Name Carsten Hellmann 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status President & CEO b) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type

of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and

(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code B shares



DK0060027142 b) Nature of the transaction Delivery of shares according to previously allocated performance shares, re. company releases nos. 11/2017 and 12/2017 of 23 March 2017 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 2,271,767 1,300 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



1,300



DKK 2,271,767 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-01 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /

person closely associated a) Name Carsten Hellmann 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status President & CEO b) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type

of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and

(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code B shares



DK0060027142 b) Nature of the transaction Final allocation of share options, re. company releases nos. 11/2017 and 12/2017 of 23 March 2017 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 1,237,637 6,442 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



6,442



DKK 1,237,637 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-01 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /

person closely associated a) Name Henrik Jacobi 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Management b) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type

of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and

(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code B shares



DK0060027142 b) Nature of the transaction Delivery of shares according to previously allocated performance shares, re. company releases nos. 11/2017 and 12/2017 of 23 March 2017 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 1,266,947 725 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



725



DKK 1,266,947 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-01 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /

person closely associated a) Name Henrik Jacobi 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Management b) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type

of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and

(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code B shares



DK0060027142 b) Nature of the transaction Final allocation of share options, re. company releases nos. 11/2017 and 12/2017 of 23 March 2017 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 689,327 3,588 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



3,588



DKK 689,327 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-01 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /

person closely associated a) Name Søren Jelert 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Management b) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type

of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and

(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code B shares



DK0060027142 b) Nature of the transaction Delivery of shares according to previously allocated performance shares, re. company release no. 9/2019 of 21 March 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 740,946 424 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



424



DKK 740,946 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-01 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /

person closely associated a) Name Søren Jelert 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Management b) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type

of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and

(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code B shares



DK0060027142 b) Nature of the transaction Final allocation of share options, re. company release no. 9/2019 of 21 March 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 455,118 2,203 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



2,203



DKK 455,118 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-01 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /

person closely associated a) Name Søren Daniel Niegel 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Management b) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type

of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and

(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code B shares



DK0060027142 b) Nature of the transaction Delivery of shares according to previously allocated performance shares, re. company releases nos. 11/2017 and 12/2017 of 23 March 2017 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 1,223,259 700 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



700



DKK 1,223,259 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-01 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /

person closely associated a) Name Søren Daniel Niegel 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Management b) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type

of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and

(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code B shares



DK0060027142 b) Nature of the transaction Final allocation of share options, re. company releases nos. 11/2017 and 12/2017 of 23 March 2017 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 665,504 3,464 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



3,464



DKK 665,504 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-01 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525





Attachment