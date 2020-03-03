ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF): In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation), ALK-Abelló A/S shall report the following transactions by managerial staff:
The Board of Directors has previously granted share options and performance shares in ALK-Abelló A/S, re. company releases nos. 11/2017, 12/2017 and 9/2019. The right to share options and performance shares may be achieved in March 2020, provided that ALK achieves the pre-agreed targets for vesting and that the employment relationship with the ALK Group has not been terminated by the Company on objective grounds or terminated.
The final calculations have now been completed, and final allocation of share options and delivery of performance shares have taken place as stated below.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Carsten Hellmann
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President & CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ALK-Abelló A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|B shares
DK0060027142
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of shares according to previously allocated performance shares, re. company releases nos. 11/2017 and 12/2017 of 23 March 2017
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 2,271,767
|1,300
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1,300
DKK 2,271,767
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Carsten Hellmann
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President & CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ALK-Abelló A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|B shares
DK0060027142
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Final allocation of share options, re. company releases nos. 11/2017 and 12/2017 of 23 March 2017
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 1,237,637
|6,442
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
6,442
DKK 1,237,637
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Henrik Jacobi
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Management
|b)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ALK-Abelló A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|B shares
DK0060027142
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of shares according to previously allocated performance shares, re. company releases nos. 11/2017 and 12/2017 of 23 March 2017
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 1,266,947
|725
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
725
DKK 1,266,947
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Henrik Jacobi
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Management
|b)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ALK-Abelló A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|B shares
DK0060027142
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Final allocation of share options, re. company releases nos. 11/2017 and 12/2017 of 23 March 2017
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 689,327
|3,588
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
3,588
DKK 689,327
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Søren Jelert
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Management
|b)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ALK-Abelló A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|B shares
DK0060027142
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of shares according to previously allocated performance shares, re. company release no. 9/2019 of 21 March 2019
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 740,946
|424
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
424
DKK 740,946
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Søren Jelert
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Management
|b)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ALK-Abelló A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|B shares
DK0060027142
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Final allocation of share options, re. company release no. 9/2019 of 21 March 2019
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 455,118
|2,203
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
2,203
DKK 455,118
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Søren Daniel Niegel
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Management
|b)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ALK-Abelló A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|B shares
DK0060027142
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of shares according to previously allocated performance shares, re. company releases nos. 11/2017 and 12/2017 of 23 March 2017
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 1,223,259
|700
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
700
DKK 1,223,259
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Søren Daniel Niegel
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Management
|b)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|ALK-Abelló A/S
|b)
|LEI
|529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|B shares
DK0060027142
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Final allocation of share options, re. company releases nos. 11/2017 and 12/2017 of 23 March 2017
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 665,504
|3,464
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
3,464
DKK 665,504
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-03-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen
ALK-Abelló A/S
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Attachment
ALK Abello
Hørsholm, DENMARK
ALK Abello LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: