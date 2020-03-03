Company to Host Annual Results Conference Call Today at 1:00 p.m. GMT / 8:00 a.m. EST / 9:00 p.m. HKT
LONDON, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with eight oncology drug candidates in development around the world and a deep commercial presence in China, today announces its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and provides updates on key clinical and commercial developments.
“2019 was a year in which we laid the foundations for a new era for Chi-Med,” said Simon To, Chairman of Chi-Med. “Our first launched drug, Elunate®, is set to broaden patient access this year due to its recent addition to the NRDL1 in China. We are scaling up our oncology commercial team in preparation for the potential launch of surufatinib, our first un-partnered oncology drug candidate, late this year in non-pancreatic NET2; and another two NDA3 submissions are imminent, one with savolitinib in lung cancer and a second with surufatinib in pancreatic NET, with launches anticipated for 2021.”
“Based on extensive clinical data, we also expect to initiate multiple global registration studies this year with fruquintinib, surufatinib and potentially savolitinib. China registration studies with certain of our hematological malignancy assets are also in planning.”
“We believe that the potential launches of multiple new oncology products will address a broad range of unmet medical needs and benefit a large number of patients, propelling Chi-Med rapidly forward.”
RECENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Set out below are some of Chi-Med’s operating highlights for 2019 and so far this year. For more details, please refer to “Operations Review” below.
SAVOLITINIB – GLOBAL
SURUFATINIB – CHINA
FRUQUINTINIB – CHINA
OTHER DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATES – CHINA
INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS
ORGANIZATION
UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19
KEY EVENTS PLANNED FOR 2020
Early 2020:
Mid-2020:
Late 2020:
Financial Highlights
The items below are selected financial data for the year ended December 31, 2019. All dollars are expressed in US dollar currency unless otherwise stated. For more details, please refer to “Financial Review”, “Operations Review” and “Audited Consolidated Financial Statements” below.
OVERALL GROUP:
INNOVATION PLATFORM:
COMMERCIAL PLATFORM:
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
In 2019 we performed in-line with our most recent guidance. We provide Financial Guidance for 2020 below.
In 2020, on the broader Innovation Platform, we plan to continue to increase our investment in R&D particularly on clinical development of our main assets in the U.S., Europe and Japan as well as in China (as discussed in the “Product pipeline progress” section below). On the Commercial Platform, we expect to continue to generate cash flow directly through our subsidiaries and via dividends from our joint ventures. We assume at this stage that the financial impact of the recent COVID-19 outbreak will not be material to the Group. Since we cannot predict how the situation will evolve, we will monitor and adjust if new material information emerges.
|2020 Guidance
|Adjusted (non-GAAP) Innovation Platform segment operating loss
|$(180) – (210) million
|Adjusted (non-GAAP) Group Net Cash Flows excluding financing activities
|$(140) – (160) million
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation – References in this announcement to adjusted Innovation Platform segment operating loss, adjusted Group net cash flows excluding financing activities and financial measures reported at CER are based on non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation” below for further information relevant to the interpretation of these financial measures and reconciliations of these financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, respectively.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Chi-Med will today file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 20-F.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Annual General Meeting of Chi-Med will be held at 4th Floor, Hutchison House, 5 Hester Road, Battersea, London SW11 4AN on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
About Chi-Med
Chi-Med (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed, over the past twenty years, to the discovery and global development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has a portfolio of eight cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world and extensive commercial infrastructure in its home market of China. For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.
