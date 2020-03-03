BOSTON, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National securities litigation firm Block & Leviton (www.blockesq.com ) is investigating potential claims against Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) and certain of its officers for securities fraud. Investors who have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation .



On February 28, 2020, Bruker disclosed that the company’s Audit Committee had begun an internal investigation after receiving allegations of improper tax accounting relating to income tax matters, including the effective income tax rate for 2019. As a result of this news, the company’s share price dropped significantly.

Then, on March 3, 2020, Bruker announced that the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 would be delayed pending completion of the internal investigation, and the Company’s “ongoing assessment of the impact on financial reporting and internal controls, including disclosure controls and procedures.”

“A delay in the filing of a financial report is always concerning. We are focused on how this development may affect the company’s investors,” said Mark Delaney, the Block & Leviton attorney leading the investigation.

If you have purchased or acquired Bruker securities, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney directly at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/brkr .

