MINNEAPOLIS, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R3 Continuum (R3c), a leader in providing custom behavioral health solutions for workplace well-being announced today they have been selected as a National Association for Business Resources (NABR) 2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. This is the second year in a row that R3c has been chosen for this honor. Organizations are evaluated on categories including communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, and retention and are benchmarked against other regional and national participants, providing a true “Best of Breed” perspective.



“This is such an incredible honor for R3c to be chosen for the second year in a row as a best and brightest company to work for,” said Kevin Hayford, SHRM-SCP, vice president of human resources for R3 Continuum. “This is validation that our company values: compassion, trust, respect, collaboration, and commitment, are not just words on paper, but woven into everything we do each and every day.”

To be considered one of the best places to work in the country, in addition to offering a competitive salary and benefits, it takes overall commitment to culture, operations, and processes that not only help employees thrive, but that also lead to increased productivity, financial performance, and a positive community impact. While being named one of the best companies in the nation is certainly an honor for R3c and its employees, company President Jim Mortensen adds that receiving this distinction also demonstrates the strength of experience and skill R3c offers to its clients.

“We take great pride in creating a work environment in which our employees can feel supported, heard, and appreciated,” said Jim Mortensen, president of R3 Continuum. “Ensuring their well-being aids in our ability to help protect and cultivate the well-being of other workplaces, which is the core of what we do.”

R3c is the only behavioral health company to provide custom behavioral health solutions for workplace well-being. With a mission to help organizations of all sizes develop the skills to address these issues, cultivating workplace well-being, safety, and resiliency, R3c credits its success to the dedication of its employees.

Participating in NABR’s competition is not for the faint of heart. For more than 20 years, the company has conducted the competition, which involves a thorough vetting of nominees to determine which ones provide outstanding human resource practices and are dedicated to the success of their employees. The process is audited, designed, and scored by market research firm Inquisium.

Winning companies recognize the connection between culture, engaged employees, and corporate financial success. “With the war on talent hitting the doorsteps of the Best and Brightest, this achievement means even more than it did a year ago. As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through cultural innovation, maximizing their workforce potential,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs. The companies that have been selected to be recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® will be featured in the February online edition of Corp! Magazine.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit www.thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

About R3 Continuum

R3 Continuum is a global leader in workplace behavioral health. We provide expert, reliable, responsive, and tailored behavioral health solutions to promote workplace well-being and performance in the face of an ever-changing and often unpredictable world.

Every workplace is unique and your behavioral health solutions should be too. We offer a full spectrum of services, including evaluations, crisis response, executive optimization, protective services, and more to help your organization and people thrive. Learn more at www.R3c.com .