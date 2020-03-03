MILPITAS, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Paul Cohen, senior manager of the Electronic System Design Alliance and SEMI

WHAT: Will present “Connecting Design, Manufacturing and Assembly in the Moore’s Law 2.0 Era” during Design, Automation, Test in Europe Conference (DATE 2020) as part of the “ Solutions for EDA Design Environments ” program in Exhibition Theatre.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 11, at 11:45 a.m. DATE will be held March 9-13.

WHERE: ALPEXPO in Grenoble, France.

Cohen’s presentation will address the need for new electronic system design solutions to deliver increasing system-level functionality and performance along with lower power and cost, all requiring increased communication among system design, manufacture and assembly.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Association Partner representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry.

