SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segment , the world’s leading Customer Data Platform (CDP), announced that it has been named to Wing Venture Capital’s 2020 Enterprise Tech 30 list as one of enterprise tech’s most promising private companies in the late-stage category.



“The customer experience has become the front line in the battle for brand differentiation and competitive advantage. As the amount of customer channels continues to grow, enterprises need to be able to build unique customer data stacks that fit their business needs,” said Segment CEO and co-founder Peter Reinhardt. “We’re delighted that Segment has been recognized as part of this year’s Enterprise Tech 30 and look forward to continuing to help enterprises thrive in today’s digital era.”

The announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum at Segment.

The company now has more than 550 employees in offices across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. In 2019, the company raised $175M in Series D funding. Additionally, Segment was named among Inc. Magazine’s Best Places to Work, as one of the 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For by Glassdoor and Battery Ventures, and as a Best Place to Work by the San Francisco Business Times. Segment was also recognized as part of Forbes’ Cloud 100 List for the fourth consecutive year, and was named one of North America’s fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte.

The Enterprise Tech 30 list is determined by an institutional research process conducted by prominent venture capital investors in the enterprise technology sector, followed by a voting phase that taps into the judgment of investors across the world. Companies are then categorized by total capital raised. Early-stage includes companies that have raised $25 million or less; mid-stage includes between $25 million to $100 million; and late-stage includes $100 million or more.

"The mission of the Enterprise Tech 30 is to provide the tech industry a unique platform to identify the most promising companies in enterprise technology," said Peter Wagner, Founding Partner at Wing Venture Capital. "The process combines fundamental research with curated voting to capture the discernment of the leading venture capitalists in the sector."

"The venture capitalist participants are 96 partners at 72 venture capital firms, who have collectively invested in 153 of the 178 enterprise tech exits and financings valued at $1 billion or greater since 2016," said Rajeev Chand, Partner and Head of Research at Wing Venture Capital. "We wish to congratulate the Enterprise Tech 30 companies for 2020."

To view the results, visit: enterprisetech30.com .

About Segment

Segment is the world’s leading customer data platform (CDP). Our platform democratizes access to reliable data for all teams and offers a complete toolkit to standardize data collection, unify user records, and route customer data into any system where it’s needed. More than 20,000 companies like Intuit, FOX, Instacart, and Levi’s use Segment to make real-time decisions, accelerate growth, and deliver compelling user experiences. For more information, visit https://segment.com

