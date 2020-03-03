Newark, NJ, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global conveyor system market is expected to grow from USD 6.2 Billion in 2017 to USD 10.6 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

A conveyor system is a common part of mechanical control equipment that moves materials from one position to another. Conveyors are particularly beneficial in applications relating to the transportation of heavy or bulky materials. Though, conveyors are defined as mechanical equipment that is used in various industries, such as automotive, manufacturing, retail, food and beverage, and transportation, so as to minimize errors that arise while physically control materials and to save time. Transportation systems allow for fast and effective transportation of an extensive variety of materials, which makes them very prevalent in material handling and packaging businesses. They also have popular consumer apps, often found in supermarkets and airports, which are the last stop for delivering items/bags to customers.

Many types of transportation systems are available and used according to the different needs of different industries. The main types of conveyors have been developed to suit the company's demand which includes belt, roller, overhead conveyors, three-layer conveyors, crescent conveyors, pallet and sort conveyors and spiral conveyors, among others. The advanced carrier products offered in the transportation systems market have helped streamline and improve operations in various industries.

The global conveyor system market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to rising vehicle production to promote the conveyor systems market is a major factor propelling the growth of the market. The shift towards the e-commerce trend is a key driver sustaining the progress of this market. Also, the growing demand for controlling larger capacities of goods and improving efficiency size is also improving up the demand for the conveyor system. But high demand for automated guided vehicles & robotics may hinder the progress of the market. However, the rising trend of digitization in the material handling industry is likely to boost up the product demand in the coming years.

Key players in the conveyor system market are Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic Group S.à r.l., Emerson Electric Co., Interroll Holding Ltd., Siemens AG, Swisslog Holding AG, SSI Schäfer AG, Taikisha Ltd., Vanderlande Industries, TGW Logistics Group Gmbh, Caterpillar Inc., Dorner Mfg. Corp., Eisenmann Corporation, Fives Group, FlexLink, Mahindra Conveyor Systems, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Redler Limited, RUD, Shuttleworth, LLC., Terratec, Ammeraal Beltech Holding BV, Chiorino S.p.A., Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc., Intelligrated Inc., Kardex Group, Bastian Solutions, LLC, System Spa, Egemin Group NV, and Dearborn Mid-West Company among others. To boost their market position in the global conveyor system marketplace, the main players are now aiming at adopting approaches such as recent developments, product innovation, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Major firms are progressively capitalizing on research and the growth activities and improvement of newer products.

For instance, in November 2016, Honeywell Intelligrated introduced new products to its sortation portfolio. These products comprised vertical conveyor and sortation, tote stacking and destacking, and buffering & sweeper sorter systems. These products help provide flexible solutions for sortation.

In June 2018, Dematic declared a novel development in product distribution with the Dematic Roller Non-Contact Accumulation (RNCA) platform which delivers a variety of choices for product takeoff from sortation systems horizontal, powered, decline, and gravity variants offer compact and controlled simulation.

The belt segment dominated the market with the highest share of 38.70% in 2017

The type section is divided into belt, roller, overhead, pallet, and others. The belt section ruled the market in 2017. Belt type of conveyors is broadly used in airports as they are easy to install and need little maintenance. Thus, the belt section is ruling the marketplace due to rising demand.

Warehouse & distribution segment dominated the market and valued around USD 1.79 Billion in 2017

The industry vertical section is segmented into automotive, airport, retail, food and beverage, warehouse & distribution, mining industry, and electronics industry. The warehouse & distribution section ruled the market with the uppermost share in 2017. Increasing demand for the e-commerce industry (with increases in online retail sales) is one of the key drivers for the advance of the conveyor system market for the warehouse & distribution business. Also, the rise in purchasing power, lifestyle changes, growing working class, and relaxation in government regulations are also some factors influencing the growth of the market.

Regional Segment Analysis of the conveyor system market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region dominated the global conveyor system market with USD 2.62 Billion in 2017 whereas the North America region is growing rapidly in the market. The Asia Pacific is dominating the market. It is owing to the improving economic circumstances in evolving economies such as China, India, and Thailand. The increasing population in countries such as China and India has boosted the demand for industries such as food & beverage, e-commerce, and automotive, thus fueling the demand for conveyor systems in these industries. The North America region is anticipated to grow rapidly because of the use of advanced & innovative products such as malfunction detector systems, lean manufacturing systems, and the growing food & beverage industry which are likely to contribute to market progress.

About the report:

The global conveyor system market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

