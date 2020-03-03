JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claim Central Consolidated (Claim Central) , a pioneer in digital claims fulfillment, is pleased to announce the company has successfully deployed the TradesPlus cloud-based, connected claims and digital supplier management platform to top Florida insurers.



The Florida insurance market has experienced a drastic increase in the cost of emergency mitigation over the past decade driven in large part by the Assignment of Benefits (AOB) crisis. Florida insurers have been directly and negatively impacted by the AOB issue and TradesPlus can play a significant part in the remedy to the AOB crisis by making it easy for property and casualty (P&C) insurers to digitally communicate and collaborate with claim service providers.

“By deploying TradesPlus, insurers gain a better ability to perform services for their customers,” said Werner Kruck, industry consultant and former chief operating officer for Security First Insurance. “Using TradesPlus for emergency assistance and property repairs allows insurers to gain control over water damage claims and achieve high customer and contractor ratings as a result of a faster, more efficient repair process.”

TradesPlus connects insurers directly to a supplier network to carry out claim-related services and property repairs. Suppliers are pre-screened for appropriate licenses and backgrounds, a process which provides confidence that the suppliers are reliable and will not engage in predatory practices or the use of AOBs.

“The platform enables the selection and management of on-demand claims services from a connected marketplace,” said Quin Netzel, managing director for Claim Central. “Right now, most supplier networks are focused on contractors, but TradesPlus changes that paradigm to connect insurers to a much broader ecosystem of contractors, inspectors, adjusters, experts, engineers, housing specialists, and more. It provides insurers access to all their claims service needs on a single platform.”

TradesPlus is available now to P&C insurers throughout the U.S.

About Claim Central Consolidated (Claim Central)

Founded in 2002, Claim Central is a global leader in property and auto insurance claims technology, services and data and insights. We are pioneers of digital claims fulfilment. Our market-leading technology solutions are completely transparent, simplifying the claims process and significantly improving policyholder service satisfaction on behalf of leading insurers across the globe. For more information, visit www.tradesplus.net .