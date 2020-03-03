Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

3 March 2020

The Board of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the “Company”) are pleased to announce that the Company has today published a supplementary prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus”) relating to the offer of subscription for B ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company, details of which were set out in a prospectus issued by the Company on 16 July 2019 (the “Offer”).

The Supplementary Prospectus relates to the publication on 27 February 2020 of the annual report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The Supplementary Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, and copies will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm, and from Company's website: www.senecavct.co.uk/key-documents.

The Offer by the Company remains open for both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 tax years.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com



Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at richard.manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

John Davies

Seneca Partners Limited

01942 295 981

John.Davies@senecapartners.co.uk