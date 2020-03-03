Company announcement no 10-2020

3 March 2020



As announced in company announcement no 03-20, North Media has launched a share buy-back programme with Danske Bank as lead manager.

In continuation thereof, North Media states that Danske Bank has provided information that, at 3 March 2020, Danske Bank has acquired 500.000 shares in North Media at an average share price of DKK 58.16 per share and a total price of DKK 29.082.000.

This means that the share buy-back programme has now been completed.

The acquisition by Danske Bank is equivalent to 2.49% of the North Media’s share capital. Consequently, North Media’s holding of treasury shares at 3 March 2020 accounts for 10.47% of the share capital.



For further information

Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Officer & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.