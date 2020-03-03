RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM FEBRUARY 25, 2020 TO MARCH 02, 2020

Paris – March 03, 2020

As announced in a press release dated February 06, 2019, Klépierre mandated an investment services provider to repurchase its own shares. The following table sums up the buyback transactions carried out by said provider between February 25 and March 02, 2020:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer

(Legal Entity Identifier) Transaction

date Identification code of financial instrument Market

(MIC Code) Aggregated daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre 969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621 02/25/2020

02/26/2020

02/27/2020

02/28/2020

03/02/2020 FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964 XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR 101,535

102,723

104,659

109,985

120,221 29.55

29.20

28.66

27.29

26.67 TOTAL 539,123 28.21

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

The detailed reporting is available:

– On Klépierre’s website www.klepierre.com in the section: Finance / Regulated disclosures;

Or directly at the following URL: http://www.klepierre.com/content/uploads/2020/03/Déclaration-des-transactions-sur-actions-propres-réalisées-du-25-février-au-02-mars_2020.pdf















Attachment