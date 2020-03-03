KENT, Wash., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetroCard Inc, a commercial fuel distributor headquartered in Kent, Wash., announced today that it has acquired the assets of Masco Petroleum, a family-owned fuel and lubricant distributor serving Western Washington since 1999 from its headquarters in Aberdeen, Wash.



In addition to Aberdeen, Masco operates offices and fuel storage locations in Forks, Westport, and Port Angeles and operates 25 Pacific Pride and CFN commercial “cardlock” fueling stations throughout the Olympic Peninsula and Western Washington.

In addition to its commercial cardlock stations, Masco offers mobile fleet refueling directly to commercial and industrial locations and bulk fuel deliveries with a fleet of local delivery trucks and truck and trailer transports. Masco is a distributor of quality lubricants and operates a state-of-the-art bulk lubricant repackaging facility adjacent to its main office location. Masco also operates the Port Angeles Boat Haven and fuel docks in Port Angeles and Westport, Wash.

PetroCard will continue to operate the existing Masco lines of business, fuel locations and offices under the PetroCard name. Combined, customers now have access to a network of 87 cardlock stations throughout Washington and Oregon.

“By adding Masco’s operations, we not only offer customers greater access and convenience, but we also strengthen our position as a leading fuel provider in the region,” said Laura Yellig, President and CEO of PetroCard Inc. “The local knowledge and presence of Masco’s dedicated employees combined with the PetroCard team will provide customers with access to quality fuel products and solutions that provide long-term value. We continually strive to meet our customers where they are today and to take them where they want to go.”

Jim Mason, President of Masco, said: “PetroCard aligns with our values and commitment to maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction, with a view towards providing services in a safe and ethical manner. Masco’s customers and employees will be in good hands with PetroCard going forward, and I have great confidence in the future of this expanded organization.”

The acquisition was finalized on March 1, 2020.

About PetroCard Inc.

PetroCard, based in Kent, Washington, is a leading fuel distributor, selling fuel to commercial fleets through a chain of unattended Pacific Pride and CFN cardlocks and retail facilities while also providing on‐site mobile fueling services to fleets in Puget Sound, Spokane and Portland, Ore. In addition, PetroCard sells branded and unbranded bulk fuels to resellers, government entities and other commercial companies. The company operates 87 cardlocks making it one of the largest cardlock operators in the Pacific Northwest. PetroCard also operates over 20 Clean N’ Green facilities that sell compressed natural gas in locations throughout the U.S. In addition, it also is a distributor of quality lubricants and operates a state-of-the-art bulk lubricant repackaging facility adjacent to its main office location. PetroCard also operates the Port Angeles Boat Haven and fuel docks in Port Angeles and Westport, Wash. For more information on PetroCard visit www.petrocard.com.

