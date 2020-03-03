SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia , the leading digital real estate closing company, today announced that it has been named a winner in HousingWire’s eighth annual HW Tech100 Real Estate awards . This award recognizes the most innovative technology companies in the U.S. housing sector. Award winners range from startups to technology giants who continue to push the edge of innovation to move markets forward.



“This year’s Tech100 winners blew past innovation, moving beyond innovation to transformation,” HousingWire Associate Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. “In both the real estate and mortgage sectors, fintech companies continue to create new ways to approach the housing process, improving efficiencies, cutting costs and creating a new experience for all parties involved.”

The goal of the Tech100 program is to furnish housing professionals with a definitive list of the most innovative and impactful companies in real estate. This list in turn can be leveraged to identify partners that provide the best solutions to the problems that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face everyday. According to HousingWire, this year’s applicants were particularly impressive, an indicator for the growing competitiveness of the program.

“We are honored to have been named to HousingWire’s Tech100 list for the second year in a row,” said Nate Baker, co-founder and CEO of Qualia. “This recognition is a testament to both the industry-wide need for a cloud-based digital closing platform and Qualia’s growing role as the central technology infrastructure for real estate transactions.”

In the last two years, Qualia has more than tripled its market share, growing from five percent of all U.S. real estate transactions in March 2018 to over 15 percent today. Now powering more than one million real estate transactions per year, Qualia has become the leading real estate partner ecosystem for over 500,000 lenders, title & escrow companies, real estate agents, and technology vendors across the country. On each closing transaction, Qualia brings together these parties onto one platform of record to enable seamless collaboration and information sharing. This year, Qualia has continued its expansion efforts by launching two new products – Qualia Post to better serve the mortgage industry and Qualia for Enterprise to further support large and growing title & escrow operations.

To learn more about why Qualia is bringing innovation to real estate closings and mortgage operations, please visit blog.qualia.com/hw-tech-100 .

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About Qualia

Qualia is a digital real estate closing technology company that provides the infrastructure to streamline the home closing experience. The company offers a suite of products that brings together homebuyers and sellers, lenders, title & escrow agents and real estate agents onto one secure shared platform. Qualia was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 Award recipients Nate Baker, Joel Gottsegen and Lucas Hansen. Since launching, the company has been named an ALTA Elite Provider, grown to over 250 employees, and recognized with the Great Place to Work Certification. The company is a leader in industry security and was the first technology company to join the Coalition to Stop Real Estate Wire Fraud . Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX. For more information on Qualia, visit www.qualia.com .

Press Contact:

Erica Perng

Qualia

Email: erica@qualia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88fe1b9a-4109-4e73-bf11-007fcf7dd84e