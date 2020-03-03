BIC – Press Release
Clichy – 2 March 2020
Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares
from 24 to 28 February 2020
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares from 24 to 28 February 2020 :
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average weighted price in €
|Amount in €
|25/02/2020
|750
|57,0500
|42 787,50
|26/02/2020
|5 295
|55,8671
|295 816,29
|27/02/2020
|18 974
|55,3536
|1 050 279,21
|28/02/2020
|8 148
|54,5282
|444 295,77
|TOTAL
|33 167
|55,2712
|1 833 178,77
Contacts
|Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
|Investor Relations Contact: + 33 1 45 19 52 98
|Press Contacts
| Michèle Ventura
michele.ventura@bicworld.com
|Albane de La Tour d’Artaise +33 1 45 19 51 51 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
| Isabelle de Segonzac : +33 1 53 70 74 85
isegonzac@image7.fr
For more information, please consult the corporate website: www.bicworld.com
2020 BIC Agenda - All dates to be confirmed
|First Quarter 2020 results
|23 April 2020
|Conference call and Webcast
|Capital Markets Day
|19 May 2020
|Meeting
|2020 AGM
|20 May 2020
|Meeting
|First Half 2020 results
|29 July 2020
|Conference call and Webcast
About BIC
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For 75 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris” and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP A list and CDP “Supplier Engagement rating Leader board”, Euronext Vigeo – Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo – Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.
