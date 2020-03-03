Orphazyme A/S

Company announcement

No. 23/2020

Company Registration No. 32266355





Copenhagen, Denmark, March 3, 2020 – Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Orphazyme A/S, CVR no. 32266355 (“Orphazyme”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions in Orphazyme’s shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Orphazyme:

1 Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person

a) Name

Kim Stratton

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Orphazyme A/S

b) LEI code

54930025OZD2GGSQ7L42

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code

Shares

ISIN DK0060910917

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (s) Volume(s) DKK 98.00 118 DKK 98.00 250 DKK 98.00 250 DKK 98.00 121 DKK 97.80 330 DKK 98.20 291 DKK 97.80 200 DKK 98.00 233 DKK 98.00 209 DKK 98.00 88 DKK 98.00 57 DKK 98.00 43 DKK 98.00 32 DKK 98.00 174 DKK 98.00 117 DKK 98.60 297 DKK 99.00 150 DKK 99.00 142 DKK 99.00 285 DKK 99.00 330 DKK 99.20 300 DKK 99.20 254 DKK 99.20 93 DKK 99.60 470 DKK 99.60 55 DKK 99.80 270 DKK 99.80 61 DKK 99.80 221 DKK 99.80 109 DKK 99.20 76 DKK 99.60 101 DKK 99.80 95 DKK 99.60 323 DKK 99.40 200 DKK 99.40 116 DKK 99.60 305 DKK 99.60 39 DKK 99.80 103 DKK 99.80 47 DKK 98.80 307 DKK 99.60 188 DKK 99.00 50

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 7,500

Aggregated price: DKK 741,643.40

Price per share (volume weighted average): DKK 98.885787

e) Date of the transaction

28 February 2020 between 12:59 and 14:00 UTC

f) Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S - XCSE





About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme is a biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing novel treatments to patients living with life-threatening or debilitating rare diseases. Our research focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Arimoclomol, the company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The Denmark-based company is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA.CO). For more information, please visit www.orphazyme.com .

