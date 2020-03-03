Purcellville, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 3, 2020

PURCELLVILLE, Va.— The Home School Legal Defense Association is a nonprofit organization, and for over 37 years has led the homeschooling movement to make homeschooling possible and to protect the rights of Americans to homeschool in all 50 states and territories. The emergence of COVID-19 in Washington State is already closing schools, and more cases of the virus are continuing to be identified in the United States.

"We are deeply saddened by the recent news of the deaths from COVID-19," said HSLDA president Mike Smith.

As school officials and parents look for the best way to protect children’s health, many learning options are readily available. Education is not necessarily limited to traditional classrooms—and homeschooling can be a great alternative.

"For those Americans needing to transition to educating their children at home, we created a Quick Start guide to homeschooling that will help you get started right away," said Mike Smith.

Homeschooling allows learning to happen in a variety of settings and ways. Many kids thrive when their curriculum is customized to their strengths and needs—and when they are equipped to explore their passions and talents, at their own pace.

The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) released a report in October 2019 that says home education has become an increasingly popular choice in America, with more families homeschooling than ever before. Between 1999 and 2016, the number of homeschool families nearly doubled, from 850,000 students to 1.7 million.

“Homeschooling allows parents to mentor their children to become caring, responsible adults who give back to their community and their world,” Smith said. “Kids who have experienced bullying or other types of trauma often thrive when they are given the freedom to learn in a safe, loving environment.”

HSLDA’s attorneys help parents, school officials, and legislators understand sometimes complex state homeschooling laws. Our educational consultants customize guidance for parents on questions from special needs to creating high school transcripts for college. HSLDA Online Academy offers live, interactive subject courses for grades 7–12 from math to writing and even coding. For homeschoolers in need, HSLDA offers grants to purchase curriculum and other educational materials.

HSLDA makes homeschooling possible by protecting homeschooling families and equipping them to provide the best educational experience for their children. We have been trusted since 1983 to care for homeschooling families as we safeguard their freedom and secure the future of home education.

Quick start homeschool link: www.hslda.org/quickstart

