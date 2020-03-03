New York, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Baby Diapers Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867454/?utm_source=GNW

Ongoing advancements in the fabric used in a diaper, absorption capabilities, and special user-friendly features of diapers have led competitors to gain higher market share.

- Growing demand for natural and hygienic products is forcing manufacturers to develop bio-based disposable diapers, which is also projected to propel market demand.



Key Market Trends

Growing in Demand for Biodegradable Diaper Pants



The high availability of disposable diapers, along with the associated convenience factor, is expected to augment the sub-segment’s growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for natural and hygienic products is forcing manufacturers to develop bio-based disposable diapers, which is also projected to propel market demand. This is due to the emergence of many private label brands in the countries, like the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The Natural Baby Company, Naty AB, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Bambo Nature, among others are the major market players.



Asia-Pacific is witnessing a Significant Growth in Baby Diapers Market



In Asia-Pacific region, in China alone approximately18 million babies are born every year, the country accounts for the major share in the global baby diaper market. Moreover, wider distribution network and easy availability of numerous brands in the local markets led the key players to extend their sales, in order to reach the inland markets. In the region, the rising demand for high-price, high value-added products in urban markets led to the launch of many premium disposable baby diapers, in order to complement their existing range of standard and economy products. This accelerated the growth of the market studied. this is augmenting the use of biodegradable disposable diapers.



Competitive Landscape

The market studied is highly competitive, with a considerable number of regional and global players. The major strategies adopted by these companies include product innovations, expansions, and mergers and acquisitions. The market is primarily dominated by Procter & Gamble., KCWW, Kao Corporation., Unicharm, and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, among others. The presence of private labelled brands is expected to augment the competition among the players.



